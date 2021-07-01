Brights Zoo to open ‘Penguin Cove’ exhibit

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo will open a new exhibit Thursday that features penguins, otters, snakes, and more.

The new Penguins Cove exhibit will consist of eight enclosures and new exhibits including African black-footed penguins, fennec foxes, otters, lizards, iguanas, and snakes.

It will also include a private area for penguin encounters.

Penguins Cove will open when the zoo opens at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Brights Zoo has more than 500 animals spread over 100 acres. The zoo is located along Highway 11E in Limestone.

