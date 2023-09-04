LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On August 22, the world was introduced to a rare baby giraffe born without any spots at Brights Zoo.

Over the past couple of weeks, the giraffe’s birth has grabbed international attention.

The zoo plans to announce the giraffe’s name on Tuesday after an online vote was held.

David Bright, the zoo’s director, said he never could have imagined the impact this rare giraffe would have on his business.

“We expected a small uptick. Nothing like we’re having,” Bright said.

Visitors have traveled from as far away as the United Kingdom to view the giraffe.

The zoo was open over the Labor Day weekend and Bright said the number of visitors was high compared to last year.

“Last Labor Day weekend, total weekend, we saw about 1,200 total people. We’ve seen over 12,000 this weekend,” Bright said. “So it’s a big, big uptick.”

Bright said the influx of visitors led to the decision to expand the zoo’s parking lot.

“I’m hoping to have that done before the weekend,” he said. “Just add more parking for cars. Make it a little easier to get in and out.”

The zoo is located at 3425 U.S. Highway 11E.