LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Extreme cold weather means more work for the staff at Brights Zoo to keep the animals safe from the elements.

The zoo’s director, David Bright, says most of the animals are currently in heated barns.

“The majority of our barns here are heated. We do have animals that use sheds, all of those sheds have been bedded down with straw,” Bright said. “So just yesterday alone we probably went through 120, 130 bales of straw just to make sure that those animals that have sheds have plenty of warmth.”

One problem groundskeepers face is making sure animals’ drinking water doesn’t freeze. They go out every half hour or so to break up the ice so the animals can stay hydrated.

“We want to make sure they have water and food at all times, no matter what the weather is,” Bright said. “So when it’s like this, when you break that water 30 minutes later it’s starting to freeze back, so you have to go back through and keep it broken all the time.”

Another challenge: giving enough food ahead of time to prepare the animals for the cold.

“That extra food we put on them for the winter, really helps them stay warmer when it’s cold like this,” Bright said.

Brights Zoo is closed to the public over the winter but will reopen in March.