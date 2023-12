LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you are looking to dispose of your Christmas tree now that the holiday is over, Brights Zoo may be able to help.

The zoo is looking for trees that are free of tinsel, ornaments or any kind of spray.

According to Brights, the animals like to play with and eat the trees.

The zoo said it can take up to 50 trees, which can be dropped off in the paved parking lot.

Brights Zoo will post an announcement on Facebook once the 50-tree limit has been reached.