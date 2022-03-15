LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo will look to expand its horizons after becoming one of 60 zoos in the United States to become accredited.

According to a release from Brights Zoo, it will receive accreditation from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) after satisfying numerous nationally recognized guidelines in excellent animal welfare, care and management, veterinary care, conservation and more.

“The accreditation is an indication to our guests and supporters of the high standards of our zoo,” the release says.

Prior to claiming approval, zoos are asked to submit an application to the ZAA committee — the submittal is then reviewed before inspectors are sent to examine cleanliness and standards.

Following its successful inspection, Brights Zoo will soon become the sole ZAA licensed zoo in Tennessee.

“Being accredited will help Brights Zoo continue to grow through networking and conservation opporunities,” per the release.

For more information on Brights Zoo, visit https://www.brightszoo.com/.