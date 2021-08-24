BrightRidge working to restore power to hundreds in Johnson City

Update: BrightRidge says power has been restored to all but 50 customers as of 10:30 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge said Tuesday night that it is working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Johnson City.

According to the utility, crews are working to repair a damaged transformer and conductor wire in the area of North Broadway Street.

It is unclear how long it will be before power is restored.

According to BrightRidge’s outage map, nearly 1,500 customers were without power as of 8:50 p.m.