BrightRidge says it is working to restore power to customers after severe storms rolled through the area Thursday evening.

At 10:15 p.m., fewer than 1,000 BrightRidge customers were without power.

The utility says it has dispatched all available construction crews to take care of the outages.

The outages are isolated and power has to be restored on a case-by-case basis according to BrightRidge.

