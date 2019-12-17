BrightRidge work to affect State of Franklin traffic Thursday night, Friday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge says traffic on State of Franklin Road will be affected by utility work later this week.

The utility says crews will pull a new conductor wire across State of Franklin near the intersection with Med Tech Parkway between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Johnson City police will be controlling traffic on State of Franklin from the intersections at Sunset Drive and Knob Creek Road.

BrightRidge says the work is part of “continuing electric system improvements designed to improve resiliency of the system.”