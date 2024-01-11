JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge customers will not be able to make electronic payments on Saturday due to technology upgrades.

According to BrightRidge, updates to its enterprise data management system will be implemented Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., during which BrightRidge will be unable to process electronic payments. The SmartHub mobile and desktop applications will also be inoperable.

Planned upgrades to BrightRidge’s advanced metering infrastructure will also affect automated outage notifications on Monday and Tuesday. The metering system will be inoperable between 10 a.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

BrightRidge said customers experiencing an outage on Saturday, Monday, or Tuesday should report it by calling 423-952-5000.