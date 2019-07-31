BrightRidge unveils electric vehicle charging stations at Hands On! and Gray Fossil Site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Those who drive an electric car now have a place to recharge as well as spend some family time.

BrightRidge held a ribbon-cutting for their first of several new charging stations today at the ETSU Gray Fossil Site and Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray. It has been up and running for several days now, and people have already been using it. This location was selected for a good reason.

“Our goal is to be in the forefront of leading that charge for electric vehicles, so this is just the start,” said BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes. “We also look at it, how can we drive economic development? And I think this does by putting here where people can stop and visit the Hands On! Museum and spend some time with their families while they are re-charging to move on their trips.”

More and more people seem to be looking at purchasing electric vehicles. That is why BrightRidge put this station in and is looking to add several more. Others are planned at BrightRidge Corporate Office, King Commons, Johnson City Farmers Market, and Jonesborough Visitors Center.

Dykes added, “What we’re really looking at is where is our industry going, where are people moving to? And I think people are moving to electric vehicles.”

BrightRidge is also looking into the future by helping those purchasing these vehicles to be able to charge their cars at home.

“We want to start a program where we put electric charging stations in your home. We’re looking to put a plan together to where if you are thinking about an electric vehicle, we’ll have a way for you to get that charging done at your home so you don’t have to worry about ‘do I need to go somewhere to charge up.’ So I think this is just the start of where the future is going,”, Dykes said.