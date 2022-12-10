JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge along with the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon on 49 new Smart Poles that were installed in downtown Johnson City.

According to a release from BrightRidge the smart poles will monitor flood sensors along Brush Creek running through Founders Park and provide loudspeakers for music and emergency alerts. the poles will also be equipped with four-way LED lights and smart sensors, including a pedestrian count sensor in both Founder and King Commons Parks.

“It’s really able to provide us a level of technology to know the use of the downtown parks, any kind of needs of the downtown parks that would be there,” said City Manager Cathy Ball. “We heard this is the first that TVA has launched, so we’re excited for it to be a part of our incredible city.”

Ball said plans are already in place to use the smart poles as part of the West Walnut Street revitalization.

The project which is funded by the TVA and is part of the Connected Communities effort.

