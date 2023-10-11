JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) donated $82,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County on Tuesday.

Under the TVA’s Community Care Fund program, TVA and BrightRidge matched the donations for the Boys & Girls Club to expand its STEM lab.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this donation, eliminating a waiting list at the Boys & Girls Club for an after-school Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) lab,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said.

The funding will also assist in expanding the existing curriculum in the STEM program.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to provide much-needed STEM education to our members and improve workforce development in our community,” said Robin Crumley, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County.