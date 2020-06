JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge tree trimming contractors will be working along Browns Mill Road on Monday and that may impact traffic in the area.

The utility service says contractors will be working on Browns Mill Road between Carroll Creek Road and Chickasaw Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

One lane will remain closed while crews conduct their work.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.