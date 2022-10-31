JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some BrightRidge Electric customers will have their deposits refunded in 2023.

According to a post from BrightRidge, roughly 4,113 residential customers will receive a refund of their deposits in February due to strong payment histories. The refunds represent about $900,000 collectively.

Typically, those deposits would have been held until accounts were closed. The post states that the policy change was approved by BrightRidge’s Board of Directors in October.

BrightRidge states that about 22.4% of residential accounts had been required to place a deposit either for credit or payment issues. However, if a customer has kept the same address for 36 months and remained in good standing for 12 months, their deposit will be refunded as a bill credit automatically.

The post states that if a customer has relocated, the deposit requirement will be reinstated for up to 36 months.

In addition to the deposit refunds, BrightRidge leadership announced they are considering a third pandemic recovery credit dependent on revenue.

The post states BrightRidge has held its rates for four years without any local increase. However, BrightRidge reports that the TVA Fuel Charge Adjustment fees have raised bills in recent months.