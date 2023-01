(WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 26 Sunday morning may encounter some rolling roadblocks due to work being done by BrightRidge.

The roadblocks will be conducted Sunday morning between 7 and 8:30 a.m.

Traffic will be temporarily slowed or stopped to allow crews to place broadband fiber, according to a release from BrightRidge.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when passing through the area or to find an alternative route if possible.