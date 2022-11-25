JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some BrightRidge power customers can expect a slight discount for two months next year after the utility company’s board voted to pass on millions in funds given to them by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

According to a release from the company, a $2.6 million TVA Pandemic Recovery Credit will be distributed to residential and small commercial customers through bill relief in February and July 2023. In the release, BrightRidge officials said the average customer will see a $12-$20 credit added onto their bill.

“We are proud as the region’s largest public power provider to have pushed as hard as possible to assist our customers in recovery,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said in the release. “Whether supporting local small businesses, helping our most vulnerable customers reduce their home energy usage, supporting customers who need help paying their utility bills, or recovery credits and deposit refunds, there is no other business that has come close to the providing the support that BrightRidge has provided.”

A total of $5.4 million has been passed on to customers since 2020 thanks to recovery grants, BrightRidge said.

In another vote, BrightRidge board members elected to begin the process of a free internet upgrade for all broadband customers. As a result of the upgrade, 200Mb residential customers will receive 300 Mb service and 500Mb customers will receive 600Mb service.

“BrightRidge Broadband has built truly next generation Internet unrivaled in the country,” Dykes said. “And our customers have responded, with BrightRidge Broadband fast approaching 10,000 customers. In honor of that success, we are pleased to offer customers a free service upgrade beginning in December.”