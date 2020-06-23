BrightRidge to maintain electric rates for second straight year

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge announced Tuesday that its electric rates will not increase for the second straight year.

The utility service’s board of directors approved a budget for fiscal year 2021 that maintains existing electric rates.

BrightRidge also says the Tennessee Valley Authority, which the utility purchases its electricity from, is expecting to keep wholesale power rates flat for the next 12 months.

Although BrightRidge is expecting fiscal year 2020 electric sales revenues to be $6.97 million less than expected due to mild weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the utility says it is still on track to fully fund ongoing capital reinvestments and maintenance of the electric system.

