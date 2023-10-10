JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Safety around power lines was the topic of the day Tuesday as BrightRidge hosted a demonstration for area first responders.

The Live Line Demo Truck, which was provided by Pike Electric Corp., instructed emergency personnel on how to safely work around power lines. Those present were also taught how to tell the difference between phone lines and power lines, as well as how to respond to downed power lines in vehicle crashes.

Pike Electric Safety Manager Andy Cleary said the training keeps first responder skills sharp.

“It raises awareness of what we do every day as line personnel,” Cleary said. “We don’t want to get complacent in this type of work. That’s the worst thing you can do. Complacency is a killer in this line of work, so it helps us to refocus.”

The demonstrations on Tuesday included showing the dangers of a falling tree or an animal on power lines.