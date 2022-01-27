BrightRidge: Some customers in Gray will be without power for several hours

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some BrightRidge customers in the Gray area may be without power for several hours Thursday evening.

BrightRidge announced just before 5 p.m. that around 270 customers in the area of Douglas Shed Road and Whitson Road will be without power for four to six hours after a van struck a power pole and left the scene of the crash.

The utility said crews are working to repair “significant infrastructure damage.”

BrightRidge is encouraging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.