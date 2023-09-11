JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rolling roadblocks will impact several lanes of traffic on North Roan Street on Tuesday evening, BrightRidge announced.

The roadblocks will impact all lanes in the Hillside Road and Hemlock Lane areas from 3 – 6 p.m.

According to BrightRidge, the work is part of an ongoing program to improve electric system reliability. Rolling roadblocks allow new conductor wires to be safely pulled across the road from nearby substations, a release said.

BrightRidge asks motorists to use caution in the work zone areas and seek other routes when possible.