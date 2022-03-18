JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge says crews are responding to numerous power outages across its service area Friday evening.

The utility said high winds resulted in “widespread outages” with around 1,200 customers without power as of 4:30 p.m. At least five utility poles have broken and crews in the field have reported downed trees and wires.

All available crews, including contracted crews, are being called in, according to BrightRidge.

The utility expects power restoration to take “a number of hours.”