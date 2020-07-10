UPDATE: BrightRidge says power restored in the Gray community

UPDATE: BrightRidge says service has been restored.

A spokesperson says a circuit was isolated and switching was conducted in order to restore power quickly.

A service crew is continuing to investigate the cause of the outage.

PREVIOUS STORY:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge is responding to a power outage affecting hundreds of customers in the Gray community.

According to BrightRidge, about 1,680 customers are currently without power.

The utility says it is still investigating the cause of the outage.

It is unclear when power might be restored.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.