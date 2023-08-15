(WJHL) — Thousands are without power early Tuesday morning after a line of severe and tornado-warned thunderstorms rolled across the region.

Here are the outages listed as of 12:30 a.m. (click the links to view the latest outages):

BrightRidge – Over 13,000 were without power, which is over 16% of all customers. The Bowmantown, Telford, Lamar, Limestone, and Jonesborough areas had the most outages.

Appalachian Power

Washington County, Virginia – 128 outages

Sullivan County – 113 outages

Scott County – 88 outages

Holston Electric – 245 outages

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative – 285 outages

Greeneville Light and Power – 207 outages