(WJHL) — Thousands are without power early Tuesday morning after a line of severe and tornado-warned thunderstorms rolled across the region.
Here are the outages listed as of 12:30 a.m. (click the links to view the latest outages):
BrightRidge – Over 13,000 were without power, which is over 16% of all customers. The Bowmantown, Telford, Lamar, Limestone, and Jonesborough areas had the most outages.
- Washington County, Virginia – 128 outages
- Sullivan County – 113 outages
- Scott County – 88 outages
Holston Electric – 245 outages
Powell Valley Electric Cooperative – 285 outages
Greeneville Light and Power – 207 outages