BrightRidge proposes future ‘clean energy’ project in Piney Flats

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – A BrightRidge official confirmed with News Channel 11 Wednesday that a “clean energy” project has been proposed in the Piney Flats area.

According to BrightRidge Public Relations Director Timothy Whaley, a letter has been mailed to nearby residents detailing the ins and outs of the proposed project.

“This project is very early in the process, and as such, BrightRidge wanted to ensure that nearby residents and local leaders were aware of consideration being given to the site from the earliest possible moment,” Whaley said.

“If approved, the facility would provide clean energy alternatives to support economic development in the area, located close to Tri-County Industrial Park,” Whaley said.

He added that more details will be provided to the community as the project takes shape.