JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some BrightRidge customers in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport will be impacted by a planned power outage Wednesday.

The utility says about 120 customers around Hillandale Drive, Forest Hills Drive, Dogwood Drive, Chase Street, Willard Drive, and Ava Drive will be impacted. Hillandale Drive will also be closed to traffic.

The outage will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BrightRidge says the outage will allow crews to replace conductor wire.