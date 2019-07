JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge has scheduled a brief power outage for customers in the Boones Creek area.

The utility says the outage will take place Friday around 5 a.m. and will last for three minutes or less.

The outage is necessary for crews to replace cutouts near Poblanos restaurant, according to BrightRidge.

The outage will impact Poblanos, Cracker Barrel, McDonald’s, gas stations along Boones Creek Road, and BrightRidge’s offices.