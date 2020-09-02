BrightRidge partnering with Silicon Ranch, TVA for new solar farm

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge is partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville-based solar plant operator Silicon Ranch to build a new solar farm in western Washington County, Tennessee.

The new solar farm will double the output of BrightRidge’s current solar facility in Telford, which went online in 2019, and will be offered to area schools and institutions.

“If they went out and installed on every roof that they have on Washington County schools, Johnson City schools, and ETSU schools the cost of that would be tremendous, the upkeep of that would be tremendous. So, this is a way for them to participate without exerting any capital spend,” said BrightRidge President and CEO Jeff Dykes.

The new solar farm will be able to produce up to 9 megawatts of electricity.