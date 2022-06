Update: According to BridgtRidge’s outage map, power was restored as of 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half of BrightRidge’s customers in the Sulphur Springs area were without electricity Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map.

Around 1:50 p.m., the BrightRidge outage information system showed a 50.75% outage rate in the area. Out of those customers, 1,347 were without power.

According to site estimates, the outage is expected to be resolved around 3:45 p.m.