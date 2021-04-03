BrightRidge: Over 100 downtown Johnson City residences scheduled for planned outage Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge announced that 120 customers in the downtown Johnson City area are scheduled for a planned outage on Tuesday, April 6 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This is due to the replacement of a conductor wire, according to a Facebook post from the utility company.

The outage will affect Johnson City’s Rotary & Civitan Parks as well as a handful of customers in the East Chilhowie Avenue, East Holston Avenue, East 8th, East 9th, East 10th and East 11th Avenues, Peterson Place and Earl Court areas.

BrightRidge urges those with in-home medical devices to plan ahead, and warns drivers in the area to proceed with caution.