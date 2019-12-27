BrightRidge office briefly locked down due to JCPD, TBI activity

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge’s service facility was briefly put on lockdown Friday due to police activity.

In a statement, the utility said it implemented a lockdown at its facility on Boones Creek Road “for the safety of our customers and employees.”

BrightRidge says the lockdown lasted about 15 minutes while Johnson City police secured the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were at the scene “assisting as part of an active and ongoing investigation.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to Johnson City police for more information.

“For the safety of our customers and employees, BrightRidge implemented a brief lockdown of the facility while law enforcement personnel completed their action. The lockdown lasted about fifteen minutes while the scene was secured by Johnson City Police Department personnel.” BrightRidge

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.