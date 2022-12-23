JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge is one of many electric companies implementing 15-minute rolling blackouts system-wide, according to a news release from the power company on Friday.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) mandated the temporary outages, which will continue until further notice, BrightRidge officials say. The power company did not release a map of blackout locations and times.

BrightRidge crews continue to repair damage to the distribution grid, which resulted in hundreds of outages Friday morning amid an arctic blast across the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region.

Restoration times are unknown at this time.

Elizabethton Electric also warned its customers of the rolling outages on Friday and said the outages will be short in duration.

Rolling blackouts are implemented to better manage power grids when supply doesn’t meet demand.

No further details have been released at this time.