JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge Broadband is seeking an injunction against a New York City-based company for using a name it claims is too similar to its own.

According to a release from BrightRidge, the private equity firm Apollo Global Management recently purchased former Century Link/Lumen Technologies assets in 20 states. Tennessee is one of those states.

After the purchase of those operations, Apollo assumed the corporate name “Brightspeed,” the release states.

BrightRidge Broadband states former CenturyLink customers in Northeast Tennessee have already reached out to BrightRidge, confused by the new name and believing the two providers to be related. According to BrightRidge, 85% of their surveyed customers said the names were confusing.

“Filing a lawsuit is not a step we take lightly,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said in the release. “BrightRidge Broadband is more than prepared to compete as our customers are receiving next-generation Internet services at a price point that benefits the region. However, if our customers can’t find us because they were confused by a similarly branded competitor, that hurts the community and our company.”

News Channel 11 reached out to Brightspeed for a statement regarding the injunction and received a response, in which BrightRidge was referred to as the Johnson City Energy Authority.

“We believe the JCEA’s claims are without merit and we intend to defend our position vigorously.” Brightspeed spokesperson

BrightRidge reportedly took the matter to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), but that has not resulted in the office forcing Apollo to rebrand as of Monday. The matter is still pending with the patent and trademark office, due to an application amendment that Apollo has been asked to address.

The release states that even though the use of the Brightspeed mark has not been published in the Federal Register, Apollo has still announced its entry into the marketplace. In doing so, BrightRidge Broadband claims it has been forced to file an injunction in federal court.

“In its request for an injunction, BrightRidge Broadband alleges that Brightspeed is attempting to grow its market share by misappropriation of the goodwill generated by BrightRidge Broadband’s positive impact on the community through its provision of next generation Internet services to the market,” the release states.