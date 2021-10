JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge officials announced Monday morning that drivers should expect delays along several roads as crews finish several projects.

According to a release, Lone Oak and Cherokee roads will have lane closures on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

These will be at the Lone Oak and Brook Hollow intersection to the Cherokee Road intersection.

Those who must drive through the area should expect delays and drive with caution.