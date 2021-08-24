BrightRidge: Drivers should expect delays along Cherokee Road, Southwest Avenue

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge warned motorists of an upcoming project that could affect traffic in the Cherokee Road and Southwest Avenue area near Cherokee Elementary School.

According to a release, the project serves to improve the electric infrastructure of East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and the surrounding area. It will launch on August 30, the release says.

This work includes the reconstruction of a substation near the elementary school and the installations of a second circuit that will exclusively serve the ETSU campus.

Work and construction will continue daily until its completion in January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss