BrightRidge donates $50,000 to Regional AHEAD

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An initiative dedicated to helping local businesses that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic received a major boost thanks to BrightRidge.

The utility service announced Wednesday that it is donating $50,000 to the Region AHEAD fund.

The donation nearly doubles the size of the fund, which was $55,000.

The program intends to start distributing funds before long.

“Hopefully by the end of next week or the following Monday some money will start rolling out, because we do need to get it out as quickly as possible to these hardest hit businesses,” said Andy Dietrich of Region AHEAD.

To donate to the initiative, visit the Regional AHEAD website.

