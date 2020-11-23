JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The region’s largest power provider celebrated 75 years of service on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the company’s new customer-friendly facade at its Boones Creek headquarters.

BrightRidge celebrates 75 years today. pic.twitter.com/mYnqjv1t6A — Mackenzie Moore WJHL (@MackenzieWJHL) November 23, 2020

News Channel 11 spoke with BrightRidge President and CEO, Jeff Dykes, who said two events were celebrated on Monday.

“The first real ceremony that we’re looking at is being here 75 years serving our community, providing electricity and other aspects of service to all of our customers,” Dykes said. “The other is the redesign and establishment of a new facade on the front of our building.

“That facade really emphasizes some of the things that BrightRidge is doing and is moving forward with.”

The building now features a new centerpiece — a solar tree — that designates the main entrance for customers, making it easier to recognize the building’s entryway.

“It also emphasizes the solar that we’ve installed in our community,” Dykes said. “You know, we have a 5 mega-watt solar site, 9 mega-watts that’s getting ready to be built, and then we’re looking at other sites for additional solar.

“So, the tree represents that and the move toward the future.”