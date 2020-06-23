BrightRidge: Boones Creek, Gray to see ‘biggest expansion of fiber’ in the next year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with BrightRidge announced plans for expanded broadband service for customers in the Johnson City area.

In a release Tuesday BrightRidge officials said they already have “more than 17,000 servicable locatoins” and the company is is working to add 13,000 serviceable locations over the next 12 months.

The release added, “Boones Creek and Gray will see in the biggest expansion of fiber in the next 12 months under the new budget.”

You can find FAQ’s about BrightRidge on their website HERE.