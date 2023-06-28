JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The BrightRidge Board of Directors has adopted a budget for the next fiscal year that does not include rate increases for customers’ electric and broadband services.

A release from BrightRidge states that the board unanimously approved the budget and also voted to allot $1.3 million for July bill credits for residential and small commercial customers.

According to BrightRidge, that $1.3 million will translate to an estimated 11% savings on the average customer’s bill. The funding for those credits comes from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Pandemic Recovery Credit, which was provided to power companies to help offset inflation challenges.

BrightRidge has not seen a local rate increase for providing electric services in the past five years, the release states.

“With stable cash flows projected for the next five years, BrightRidge continues to prioritize the needs of our customers while investing in service access,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes was quoted as saying in the release. “Although electric sales continue a decade-long flat trendline, overall margin growth is projected to cover capital, administrative and maintenance costs without a local rate increase.”

The budget also includes approval of $23.5 million for capital projects to continue the expansion of BrightRidge’s Broadband services.