BrightRidge approves $1.3 million credit on February power bills

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge announced Wednesday that the power provider approved a $1.32 million pandemic recovery credit that will save customers as much as 10% on their February electric bills.

This marks the second year in a row BrightRidge has joined relief efforts to alleviate the stresses brought on by the pandemic, and BrightRidge reports they have returned $2.6 million to customers via the recovery credit.

“We are grateful for the economic recovery in our region,” said BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes. “Nonetheless, we realize our customers are still working to get back to pre-pandemic economic footing. The BrightRidge Board of Directors and staff believe this is yet another way we can continue to support our region moving ahead.”

The company has maintained flat electric rates for three years, according to a release from BrightRidge, and continues to provide targeted assistance to low-income customers and small businesses.

BrightRidge’s Board of Directors also voted Tuesday to match a Tennessee Valley Authority grant of $75,000 to the Heisse Johnson Hand Up Fund, which has assisted families since its launch in 1989.

“We certainly thank TVA for stepping up for a second year in a row with this gift to the Hand Up Fun,” Dykes said. “From the onset of the pandemic, BrightRidge pledged to do all we could to help folks recover. And certainly, we are pleased to be well-positioned along with the TVA to continue supporting our community as the recovery continues.”

BrightRidge voted Tuesday to match the TVA’s donation of $75,000, bringing the donation to the Hands Up Fund to $150,000.

The Hand Up Fund has assisted more than 2,000 families throughout the course of the pandemic and is partnered with the following:

BrightRidge

Atmos Energy

Good Samaritan Ministries

Salvation Army

The program is administered by the United Way of the East Tennessee Highlands, according to the release, and distributions are determined through screenings conducted by the Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Ministries and the Jonesborough Water Department.