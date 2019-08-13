UPDATE: Power restored to majority of region after storms move through

3 p.m. UPDATE: BrightRidge is now reporting just 44 customers are without power after storms moved through our region on Tuesday.

Appalachian Power is reporting that hundreds of people were still without power in their service area.

______________

2:30 p.m. UPDATE: BrightRidge’s online power outage map now says just over 100 people are without power.

Appalachian Power is still reporting more than 2,000 customers without power.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The BrightRidge power outage map is showing that more than 5,700 people were without power as of 2 o’clock on Tuesday.

A majority of those outages were reported in Jonesborough and Lamar.

You can find the full list of outages for BrightRidge HERE.

You can also find the full list of outages for Appalachian Power HERE.