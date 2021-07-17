BrightRidge announces planned outages on Sunday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge announced that there are multiple planned outages spanning across the Hillandale Drive and Colonial Heights area Sunday morning.

These electrical outages are scheduled for July 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will allow BrightRidge contractors to replace conductor wire.

It will affect around 130 customers. Those potentially impacted reside on the following roads:

Hillandale Drive

Forest Hills Drive

Dogwood Drive

Chase Street

Willard Drive

Ava Drive

Ritter Court

Motorists are urged to take alternative routes and use caution.