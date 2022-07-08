JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 26 should expect delays over the weekend, according to BrightRidge.

A release from BrightRidge states that on Sunday, July 10, rolling roadblocks will be conducted between the Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street exits. More specifically, the roadblocks will occur between mile markers 20 and 21.

BrightRidge contractors plan to “pull new conductor and static wire across the interstate” from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

During a rolling roadblock, traffic will still move behind a control vehicle at a slower pace.

BrightRidge encourages drivers to plan ahead and account for any delays the work may cause.