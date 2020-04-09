Live Now
Storm Team 11 VIPIR Radar
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

BrightRidge and Appalachian Power: More than 800 customers without power Thursday morning

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
power outage 3_88290

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple power outages have been reported across the Tri-Cities region Thursday morning

According to Appalachian Power, more than customers in Southwest Virginia are without power, the largest outages being near Abingdon and Nickelsville as of 4:34 a.m.

To view these outages, click here.

BrightRidge reports 599 outages as of 4:34 a.m. The Telford and Lamar areas had almost 300 customers each without power.

You can view BrightRidge’s outages by clicking here.

BVU Authority reported no outages as of 3:46 a.m.

This list of outages will be updated as weather progresses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss