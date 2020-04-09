BrightRidge and Appalachian Power: More than 800 customers without power Thursday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple power outages have been reported across the Tri-Cities region Thursday morning

According to Appalachian Power, more than customers in Southwest Virginia are without power, the largest outages being near Abingdon and Nickelsville as of 4:34 a.m.

To view these outages, click here.

BrightRidge reports 599 outages as of 4:34 a.m. The Telford and Lamar areas had almost 300 customers each without power.

You can view BrightRidge’s outages by clicking here.

BVU Authority reported no outages as of 3:46 a.m.

This list of outages will be updated as weather progresses.