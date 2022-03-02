KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Traffic on a section of Fort Henry Drive will be affected by road work next week.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that the southbound bridge at the Fort Patrick Henry Dam will be closed to traffic on Monday and Tuesday as crews perform routine maintenance and inspection.

Southbound traffic will be routed onto the northbound bridge, which will have one lane open in each direction.

This traffic pattern will be in place each day between 8 a.m. and 3:30 pm.