ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Bridge work will lead to lane closures beginning next week on Interstate 81 northbound in Abingdon.

The first lane closure will begin on the evening of Monday, June 13 and continue through the morning of Friday, June 17. The closure will allow crews to replace the left travel lane and shoulder of the northbound bridge deck above Route 75.

The second lane closure will begin on the evening of Sunday, June 19 and will remain in place through the morning of Thursday, June 23. During that time, crews will replace the right travel lane and shoulder of the northbound bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes in order to avoid potentially significant backups.

The closures are part of a VDOT project to improve Exit 17, including improvements to the northbound on and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound exit 17 off-ramp.