KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of John B. Dennis Highway will be closed over the weekend due to bridge work.

The highway will be closed between Moreland Drive and Lincoln Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

(Image: TDOT) Note: Jared Drive is no longer open to through traffic

The closure is related to the repair project on the bridge over the Holston River.

Signs will direct motorists to detour around the work zone via Wilcox Drive, East Center Street, Fort Henry Drive, and Memorial Boulevard.

The closure is contingent on favorable weather conditions.