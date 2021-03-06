Bridge repair project to close Interstate 81 lanes beginning March 7

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department warned motorists that TDOT will begin a bridge project on Interstate 81 near mile marker 59 on March 7.

Mile marker 59 is near the Colonial Heights exit.

This will result in a closure of one lane in each direction throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to last through the end of May.

The off ramps for SR 36 (Fort Henry Drive) will remain open, and drivers should travel with caution through the area and expect travel delays.