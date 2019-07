TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – People are invited to a special bridge dedication honoring two veterans from the region this weekend.

A ceremony will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sinking Creek Baptist Church for Sara Sellers and Mike Sellers. Both served over 30 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Special guests for the event includes Tennessee State Senator Rusty Crowe and Lance Cpl. Kelly Greene.