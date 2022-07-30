HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam.

On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army.

His high school friend, and fellow veteran Bob Phillips, has spent the past year working to honor the veterans from Carter County who were killed in action. Phillips said he wanted to honor his friend, not just for his service, but for the person he was.

“A very heroic soldier, but the best thing I remember about Tony was his smile, said Bob Phillips, Former President Rolling Thunder Tennessee Chapter 4. “And that’s what I remember about Tony in school, Tony always had a way of wit, but he always had that smile, and he just you don’t really realize it until after someone’s gone how much it meant to you.”

Phillips served in Vietnam as well and said he’d like to see every bridge in Tennessee named for veterans.. especially those killed in action.