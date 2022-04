SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roadwork on key I-81 bridges is causing significant traffic Sunday afternoon.

According to TDOT Smartway, congestion beginning around Mile Marker 68 of Interstate 81 North stretches as far back as Mile Marker 61.

Construction efforts are underway in the area, with bridgework taking place between Exit 63 and Exit 69 during the weekend and weekday nights.

According to the construction listing, work is expected to continue until Sept. 30, 2022.